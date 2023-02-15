Andersen made 34 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

All the scoring was done before the 12-minute mark in the second period, as Andersen and Darcy Kuemper engaged in a goaltending battle the rest of the way. Since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 12, Andersen has gone 7-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .907 save percentage, although he's allowed more than two goals in only two of his nine outings over that stretch.