Andersen (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Andersen's designation for IR is not expected to impact his recovery timeline, rather the move allowed the Canes to bring up Ty Smith in a corresponding transaction. The 35-year-old Andersen has been working with the team and could be back sooner rather than later, though the club figures to take a cautious approach to his return given his recent injury history.
