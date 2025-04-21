Andersen saved 23 of 24 shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey in Game 1.

Andersen was steady in net all game as he allowed just one goal to New Jersey's Nico Hischier late in the second period. He wasn't tasked with defending many power plays and played with the lead for all but two and a half minutes of Game 1. Sunday's win was Andersen's first since April 2, which was Carolina's 74th contest of the regular season. He will boast a 1-0-0 playoff record with a 1.00 GAA and a .958 save percentage heading into his next outing of the postseason.