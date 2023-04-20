Andersen (illness) "should be fine" for Game 3 on Friday, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Andersen didn't play Wednesday due to illness, but he was back on the ice for Thursday's morning skate. It remains to be seen who the starter will be for Friday's contest, but Antti Raanta is the likely candidate given that he's won the Hurricanes' first two contests of the 2023 playoffs. Andersen had a 21-11-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 34 regular-season outings.