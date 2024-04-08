Andersen stopped all 23 shots faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

Andersen bounced back from a loss against the Bruins on Thursday with his third shutout of the season. In his last nine appearances, the veteran backstop is 8-1-0 with a 1.22 GAA and .954 save percentage. Given the Canes' rotation, Andersen's next start will likely come against the Blues on Friday.