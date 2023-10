Andersen (upper body) will sit out Thursday's game versus the Kraken, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen left his last start in the first period after getting hit in the mask. The 34-year-old's absence is being described as precautionary, so there's little reason for long-term concern at this time. Pyotr Kochetkov will back up Antti Raanta in Seattle.