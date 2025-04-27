Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Devils that Andersen (undisclosed) will be re-evaluated Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen exited Sunday's matchup in the second period following a collision with Timo Meier. Pyotr Kochetkov entered in relief, but Andersen was credited with the win after stopping six of seven shots. While Andersen wasn't able to return to the game, the exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead in the series with Sunday's victory, which should give the team more flexibility if Andersen doesn't feel fully healthy ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 in Raleigh.