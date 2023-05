Andersen is set to start at home against New Jersey in Game 5 on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Antti Raanta (illness) is ready to return to the lineup, but he's slated to serve as the backup Thursday. That makes sense given that Andersen has been very effective in the second round, posting a 2.09 GAA and a .914 save percentage in four outings. The Devils have averaged 2.55 goals per game in the 2023 playoffs.