Andersen is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Andersen has a 14-5-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .905 save percentage in 20 contests in 2022-23. The 33-year-old saw his three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday when he stopped just 13 of 16 shots in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim. The Golden Knights are tied for the 15th-ranked offense with 3.15 goals per game this season.