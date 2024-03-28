Andersen is set to play at home against Detroit on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen is on a six-game winning streak in which he's allowed just eight goals on 163 shots (.951 save percentage). He's 10-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 12 outings overall. Detroit has won only three of its last 13 contests, so this is a favorable matchup for Andersen.