Andersen is expected patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Friday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has been spectacular in the playoffs thus far, allowing two goals on 50 shots in two victories over New Jersey. Andersen was 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 22 regular-season appearances this season. New Jersey was tied for 20th in NHL scoring during the regular season, averaging 2.93 goals per game.