Andersen is expected to get the starting nod at home against the Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday.
Following Andersen's previous postseason loss, he excelled with a 21-save shutout performance, so fans and fantasy players alike will be hoping for a similar bounceback in Game 2 versus the Cats. Despite the disappointing outing in Game 1, Andersen is still sporting a 1.74 GAA in 10 postseason contests while registering a 7-3 record. At this point, Andersen has likely earned himself some leash to keep the starting job even if he struggles.
