Andersen is expected to start at home against the Kings on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Andersen is 6-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .924 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He earned a 22-save shutout victory over the Rangers in his last start Tuesday. The Kings are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.76.