Andersen is expected to be in goal versus the Avalanche on the road Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen watched from the bench against Detroit on Thursday but will be back in the crease as he looks to extend his two-game winning streak. With 35 wins on the year, the veteran is just three victories shy of matching the career best he set back in 2017-18 while with the Maple Leafs.