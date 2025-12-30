Andersen is expected to make the road start versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen will see his workload increase now that Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) is expected to miss the rest of the season. This will be Andersen's third appearance in December, and until his play gets on track, Brandon Bussi is likely to handle a majority of the workload. Andersen is 0-5-2 with an .834 save percentage over his last seven outings. The Penguins have 17 goals over their last six games, though they've been shut out twice in that span.