Andersen stopped 17 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.
Andersen was spotted a 3-0 lead and the Hurricanes cruised to a Game 1 win in the second round while limiting the opportunities against their goalie. The Dane's likely to start Game 2 on Friday after allowing just one goal in each of his first two appearances this postseason.
