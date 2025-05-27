Andersen stopped all 20 shots he faced Monday in the Hurricanes' 3-0 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Carolina facing the prospect of getting swept out of the playoffs, Andersen returned to the crease after getting benched for Game 3 and delivered his fifth career playoff shutout to keep his team alive. Despite his rough start to the current series, the veteran netminder sports a 1.84 GAA and .914 save percentage in 12 outings this postseason. He'll likely need to come up big again Wednesday in Game 5 if the 'Canes are going to avoid elimination.