Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Toronto, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has won his past two outings, including a 23-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Tampa Bay. He has a 5-2-0 record this season with a 2.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Andersen allowed eight goals on 78 shots against his former team last year en route to a mark of 1-1-1.