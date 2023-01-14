Andersen will patrol the home crease Saturday against Pittsburgh, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen stopped 21 shots in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Thursday in his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has a 6-3-0 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Penguins sit 14th in the league with 3.24 goals per game this year.