Andersen will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has been in a skid across the past few weeks, as he's gone 0-3-2 with a 3.26 GAA and .849 save percentage over his last five starts. He didn't appear in either of Carolina's last two games but will return to the crease for Thursday's home matchup. The Maple Leafs have had a proficient offense this year, scoring 3.42 goals per game, which is the fifth-highest mark in the NHL.