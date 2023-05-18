Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen regained the starting job in the second round, posting a 2.01 GAA and a .918 save percentage in a 4-1 series win over the Devils. He'll now get a chance to take on the Panthers after facing them only once in the regular season, which came in the Hurricanes' last game of the campaign. He stopped 30 of 34 shots in that contest.