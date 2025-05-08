Andersen will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Andersen was victorious in his return from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of Game 5 of the first round versus the Devils. He wasn't busy in the second-round opener, stopping 13 of 14 shots in an overtime win in Game 1 versus the Capitals. When healthy, Andersen appears to be the Hurricanes' preferred option in goal, though the team has yet to face much adversity this postseason.
