Andersen will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Andersen will get his third start in four games to begin the season. He's won his first two outings, but he's allowed six goals on 45 shots. The Ducks' offense has been lively so far with 12 goals over three contests.

