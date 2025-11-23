default-cbs-image
Andersen will defend the road net against the Sabres on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Andersen has lost his last three outings (0-1-2) while surrendering 10 goals on 69 shots. He has a 5-4-2 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 11 appearances. Buffalo is tied for 14th in the league with 3.14 goals per game this campaign.

