Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.

Andersen has been red hot over the past two weeks, stringing together four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.75 GAA and .942 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 10th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Stars squad that's averaging 3.86 goals per game at home this year, second in the NHL.