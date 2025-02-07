Andersen will protect the road goal versus the Wild on Thursday.
Andersen will take his turn in the goalie rotation. He has gone 3-1-0 over his last four outings, though he has allowed at least three goals in three of those games. The Wild are without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and have been shut out in their last two games, making this a somewhat favorable matchup.
