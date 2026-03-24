Andersen will guard the road goal against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Andersen has stopped 102 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. He has a 13-11-5 record this campaign with a 3.12 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 29 appearances. Montreal ranks third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.