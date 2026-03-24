Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will guard the road goal against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.
Andersen has stopped 102 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. He has a 13-11-5 record this campaign with a 3.12 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 29 appearances. Montreal ranks third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.
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