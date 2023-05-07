Andersen will guard the road goal in Game 3 against New Jersey on Sunday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen is coming off a 28-save performance in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils. He has gone 3-0 this postseason, having allowed just three goals on 81 shots. The Devils rank 15th in the playoffs this year with 28.1 shots per game.