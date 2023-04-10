Andersen will defend the road net Monday against Ottawa, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Nashville. He has a 20-10-1 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 32 appearances. Ottawa is tied for 18th in the league this campaign with 3.16 goals per game.