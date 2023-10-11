Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Senators on Wednesday.
Andersen once again opens the season as the Hurricanes' top goalie, with Antti Raanta as his understudy. The 34-year-old Andersen was limited to 34 games last season, recording a 21-11-1 record, a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage, a down year by his standards. With Pyotr Kochetkov waiting in the minors, Andersen will need to stay sharp to keep the No. 1 job this year.
