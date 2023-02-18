Andersen will guard the home goal in Saturday's Stadium Series game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Andersen's last start also came against the Capitals, and he stopped 34 of 36 shots in a win. He's won seven of his nine appearances since the start of January, so he should be a strong fantasy play in Saturday's contest.
