Andersen will start at home against Minnesota on Thursday.
Andersen has won his last two starts while stopping 55 of 58 shots. He's 7-3-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 10 contests this season. Minnesota has won three straight games to bring its record up to 25-14-4.
