Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Friday.
Andersen is set to take his usual turn in the Hurricanes' goalie rotation. The 35-year-old has won five straight outings, allowing no more than two goals in any of those victories. The Canadiens are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Flyers on Thursday and have lost four straight games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Strong showing in win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Drawing start against Anaheim•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Holds firm in win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie off•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Stops 24 shots in win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Red Wings•