Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Friday.

Andersen is set to take his usual turn in the Hurricanes' goalie rotation. The 35-year-old has won five straight outings, allowing no more than two goals in any of those victories. The Canadiens are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Flyers on Thursday and have lost four straight games.

