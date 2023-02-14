Andersen will guard the road goal Tuesday against Washington, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen surrendered five goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. He has a record of 11-4-0 this season with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 appearances. The Capitals' 21st-ranked offense (3.05 goals per game) will be missing leading scorer Alex Ovechkin (personal) from the lineup Tuesday.