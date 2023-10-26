Andersen will protect the home goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen hasn't played since taking a puck off the mask versus the Sharks on Oct. 17. He was the backup for the Hurricanes' 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday, and Andersen will get back in the crease a game later. The Dane has allowed nine goals on 62 shots through his three appearances this season.