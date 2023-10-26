Andersen will protect the home goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen hasn't played since taking a puck off the mask versus the Sharks on Oct. 17. He was the backup for the Hurricanes' 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday, and Andersen will get back in the crease a game later. The Dane has allowed nine goals on 62 shots through his three appearances this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Wins in return from injury•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Set for backup duty•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Remains unavailable•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Leaves start in first period•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Set to play Tuesday•