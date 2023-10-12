Andersen stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Ottawa would tie the game 3-3 with a pair of goals in the third period against Andersen before the Hurricanes answered with two goals of their own to secure an Opening Night victory. The 34-year-old Andersen went 21-11-1 last year with a .903 save percentage and a 2.48 GAA. He'll likely split starting duties with Antti Raanta to open the 2023-24 campaign.