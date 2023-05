Andersen saved 28 of 29 shots in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

Andersen didn't allow a goal until early in the third period, and Carolina still had a commanding 4-1 lead after that marker. Since taking over the starting duties in Game 6 of Carolina's first-round series, Andersen has been dominant, posting a 3-0 record, 0.97 GAA and .963 save percentage. Although it hasn't been confirmed, it's fair to believe that he'll be in net Sunday.