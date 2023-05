Andersen stopped 27 of 29 shots to grab a series-clinching 3-2 win over the Devils on Thursday.

Andersen has seen action in just six games this postseason, but managers have to like how he responded to the lowest point of the playoffs. He allowed four goals on 12 shots in Game 3. He responded by stopping 21 of 22 in Game 4 and 27 of 29 in Game 5. It bodes well for his ability to be resilient as the 'Canes move on to the conference finals.