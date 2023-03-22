Andersen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Andersen allowed a goal apiece in the first and third periods before the Hurricanes rallied to score three times in the final frame to claim a 3-2 victory. It's Andersen's fifth straight win as he improves to 19-7-0 with a .903 save percentage this season. The 33-year-old Andersen will likely continue alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov while Antti Raanta (lower body) remains sidelined.