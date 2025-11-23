Andersen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Andersen allowed three goals across the first two periods, including two even-strength goals in the second, before the Sabres scored an empty netter in the third. With the loss, the 36-year-old netminder has a 5-4-2 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Andersen has picked up the loss in each of his past four appearances, while Pyotr Kochetkov is 4-0-0 since his return from injury early in November. Even Carolina's third-string goaltender Brandon Bussi has won each of his last three starts behind the Hurricanes' offense that has 3.62 goals per game this season, which ranks second in the NHL. Andersen should have better days ahead of him, but until he can clean up his overall play, stronger internal and external options in fantasy can provide interim value.