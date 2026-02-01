Andersen stopped 38 of 42 shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Andersen soared through the first 27 minutes of regulation against a high volume of shots before he allowed four consecutive goals, including the OT-winner to Washington's Justin Sourdif. With the loss, Andersen now holds a 7-10-5, a 3.26 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. While the 36-year-old netminder has seen a mixed bag of results in January, he hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 3, earning the Hurricanes at least one point in each of his last five starts. The veteran netminder is becoming a more stable option in net for the Canes, which should lead to him seeing a solid chunk of starts down the stretch behind Brandon Bussi. While rostering Andersen in fantasy comes with risk, his track record and recent outings give him viable fantasy value in two-goalie formats.