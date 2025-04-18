Andersen made 25 saves in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Carolina took a 5-3 lead into the third period, but the team's defense fell apart in the final frame. Andersen is winless in his last four regular-season starts, going 0-3-1 with a 4.91 GAA and .813 save percentage, and with Pyotr Kochetkov also not playing well to close out the schedule, coach Rod Brind'Amour could have a tough decision to make between the pipes for Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against the Devils on Sunday.