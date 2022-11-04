Andersen made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning on Thursday.

The ice was tilted heavily toward Andrei Vasilevskiy at the other end of the ice -- he faced more than twice as many shots. But Andersen was sharp when needed. He allowed two power-play goals and another at even strength, and only allowed one goal in six grounds of the shoot out. Overall, the Great Dane is 5-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and .894 save percentage. Andersen's game has wobbled a bit since his first two outstanding starts. He has allowed 17 goals in his last five starts.