Andersen missed the final six games of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs after suffering a torn MCL on April 16 versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was evidently nearing a return, but the Hurricanes were eliminated from the playoffs by the Rangers before the Danish netminder could rejoin the lineup. Assuming he makes a full recovery, Andersen will presumably return to his role as Carolina's No. 1 netminder in 2022-23. He went 35-14-3 while posting an admirable 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage through 52 regular-season appearances this year.