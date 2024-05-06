Andersen stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1 of the second round.

Andersen had not allowed more than three goals in any of his 15 games since returning from a blood clotting issue in early March. He'll likely have his hands full with the Rangers, who won the Metropolitan Division and the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season. Andersen is 4-2 with a 2.54 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six playoff contests. He has probably earned the right to bounce back in Tuesday's Game 2.