Andersen surrendered two goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Andersen only received one goal of support, marking just the third time this season the Hurricanes have been kept to a single goal. His teammates were busy at the other end of the ice, but only Brendan Smith solved Philipp Grubauer. The loss dropped Andersen to 11-3-0 with a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Hurricanes end their road trip in Philadelphia on Friday.