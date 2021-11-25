Andersen surrendered two goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.
Andersen only received one goal of support, marking just the third time this season the Hurricanes have been kept to a single goal. His teammates were busy at the other end of the ice, but only Brendan Smith solved Philipp Grubauer. The loss dropped Andersen to 11-3-0 with a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Hurricanes end their road trip in Philadelphia on Friday.
