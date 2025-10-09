Andersen will defend the home crease during Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Devils, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen will draw the start in Thursday's regular-season opener, while Brandon Bussi will serve as the backup since Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) is "nicked up." Andersen made 22 regular-season appearances for Carolina last year, going 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .899 save percentage. He's been effective over a limited sample across the past two seasons, and he'll likely split goaltending duties with Kochetkov this year.