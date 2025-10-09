Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine against New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will defend the home crease during Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Devils, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen will draw the start in Thursday's regular-season opener, while Brandon Bussi will serve as the backup since Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) is "nicked up." Andersen made 22 regular-season appearances for Carolina last year, going 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .899 save percentage. He's been effective over a limited sample across the past two seasons, and he'll likely split goaltending duties with Kochetkov this year.
