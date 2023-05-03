Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Devils in Game 1 on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen got the nod in Game 6 versus the Islanders and allowed just one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 overtime win to push the Hurricanes into the second round. It appears he may have won the starting job back from Antti Raanta, at least for now. Andersen didn't face the Devils during the regular season.