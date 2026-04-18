Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will protect the home goal versus Ottawa in Game 1 on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes are going with Andersen's veteran presence in goal, rather than rookie Brandon Bussi, who saw the majority of the action during the regular season. Andersen was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a poor .874 save percentage over 35 appearances in 2025-26. Andersen gave up five goals on 30 shots in his lone appearances versus the Senators, a 6-3 loss April 5.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Roster technicality causes absence•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not available Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Builds win streak Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Solid showing in landslide win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated to face Chicago•