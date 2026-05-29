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Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine in Game 5

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Andersen will patrol the home crease in Friday's Game 5 against the Canadiens.

Andersen will look to make history in Game 5 by winning his 12th game of the postseason, which would mark a new career high. He's also chasing the claim to the second-most playoff wins among active goalies, needing just five more to move ahead of Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky. Across 12 starts this postseason, Andersen has been excellent with an 11-1-0 record, a 1.44 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder is coming off his third shutout of the postseason after stopping all 18 shots on net in Game 4.

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